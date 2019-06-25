PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has condemned the crisis raging between the Kano State governor and the Emir of Kano, leading to the splitting of the emirate.

Mohammed expressed his view when he received a delegation from the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, who paid him a congratulatory visit at the Presidential Lodge, in Bauchi, on Monday.

The governor who expressed sympathy with the emir described the Kano Emirate as the heartbeat of the North and ought not to suffer the “shame and humiliation” it is experiencing.

He described Kano and Bauchi as brothers who share several years of relationship and trade, stating that most residents of the northern part of the state are from Kano especially residents of Katagum Local Government Area.

He said: “We, on our own part, see Kano as the heartbeat of the North not because of anything but because it is where we are always proud of when we go out of Nigeria. Every northerner sees Kano as a place to be proud of and also a place the world knows when it comes to traditional institutions.

“Today, the monarchy in England, Japan, Spain and everywhere, do not know any traditional institution on the African continent like that of Kano. Kano is our interface with the Arab world, Europe and everywhere. And because of that, we are sad to see that it is being disgraced, humiliated and broken into parts.”

The governor who stated that “politics hasn’t got to the point where the Kano Emirate should be touched because it is the pride of the North,” said that although, he doesn’t know what happened between the governor and the Emir, “but in my capacity as Kauran Bauchi and the son of the Galadima of Duguri, what I know how to do is to tell the truth.

“I will not say anyone is to blame for all that is happening but we as politicians must stay away from tempering with tradition by bringing it into politics, and you the traditional rulers, should try not to bring tradition into politics; this brings humiliation. But honestly, if there is an offence, whoever committed the offence, Kano (Emirate) ought not to be tampered with, because it is like a no-go area.

“Tell the Emir that the people and the government of Bauchi State and the two major political parties here, the APC and the PDP are all with him; we sympathise with him over what has been happening to him,” he said.

Mohammed promised to intervene in the crisis between the duo promising to personally lead a team to Kano to meet with both Ganduje and the Emir.

According to him, “By God’s grace, in my capacity as the younger brother of the Kano State governor, I will try my best to see that he is reconciled with the Emir.

“Governor Ganduje, is my elder brother; I worked with him in the FCT, and I know him as a complete Fulani man, by God’s grace; I will lead an entourage to go and meet him and also meet the Emir of Kano so that peace will be restored.

“I pray that God will quench this inferno which is trouble and disaster to the northern people.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Sarki Ibrahim, who is the Makaman Kano, told the governor that the Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll, sent them with a congratulatory message and to wish him well in his tenure as Governor of Bauchi State.

He said that since Governor Mohammed’s inauguration, he has not come to congratulate him “so he sent us as an advanced party to come and rejoice with you, to pray for you and wish you well for this victory that God has given you.

“He has also said I should remind you to put to use, the experiences you gathered during your tenure as FCT Minister so that you can transform Bauchi and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.”