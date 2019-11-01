Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the Ministry of Justice to review the Penal Code to enforce death penalty on persons found guilty of kidnapping in the state.

Ganduje gave the directive in Kano, yesterday, while inaugurating the 16-member commission of inquiry, instituted to investigate cases of missing persons from 2010 to date.

He said the death penalty was the best measure to discourage heinous crimes, such as kidnapping.

“I have directed the Ministry of Justice to amend the necessary penal code law to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of kidnapping in the state,” Ganduje said.

The governor also announced scholarships up to university level to nine children rescued from kidnaps, just as he donated N1 million to parents of the children.

“Though education is free from primary to secondary school, the state government will sponsor their education up to university level,” he said.

He said the gesture would go a long way in supporting the rescued children to be reunited with their families and to fully reintegrated into society.

The governor, commended the police, the media and all other stakeholders, who contributed to the rescue of the nine kidnapped children.

He also thanked Kano people for understanding the fact that it was not a religious matter, but a criminal case that needed to be dealt.

On the Commission of Inquiry, which is under the chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar-Rano, Ganduje urged members of the commission to carry out the assignment without fear or favor.

Part of the terms of reference given to the commission include, conducting inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano from the 2010; obtain all evidence, written or oral, and to examine all witnesses; summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence or produce any document or other things in their possession, and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration.

Other terms of reference include; to admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission; to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared among others.

The Commission has 30 days within which to submit its report to the government.