From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A leader of a dread armed robbery gang identified as Getay has been killed during a gun duel with operatives of the Delta State Police in Warri.

Getay and his gang members were operating within the neighborhood of Erejuwa when a patrol team stormed the scene, following a tip off.

On sighting the police team, the gang opened fire, and the team responded swiftly.

In the ensuing gun duel, Getay sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this on Monday in Asaba, said one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one live cartridge, and two expended cartridges were recovered.

Saying that the matter was still under investigation, Edafe further confirmed that operatives of Dragon 18 Patrol Team rescued a 62-year old kidnapped victim in Afiesere, Ughelli area of the state.

Edafe explained that his men were on routine stop and search duty along ECN/Otu-Jeremi Aladja road by Ewhrekekan junction, when they sighted a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and Lexus 350 parked by the road side.

“While observing the two vehicles, a kidnapped victim (name withheld) aged 62 years on sighting the police raised an alarm that he has been kidnapped.

“The patrol team swung into action and advanced towards the vehicles when suddenly, they had gun shots. The team immediately returned fire which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim and escaped into the bush. The victim was rescued by the team,” he said.

According to Edafe, one Mercedes Benz ML 350 black colour with registration number EKY 964 DP belonging to the victim, one AK47 magazine loaded with eight rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered.

Besides, Edafe said 13 suspected cultists were in custody of the command after they were arrested during a foiled initiation ceremony of Aiye confraternity in Ukwu-Nzu, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He one locally made double barrel shot gun, twenty-five live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GRA 68 SG and a lexus 350 SUV with registration number BDG 689 GQ were recovered, adding that investigation was ongoing.