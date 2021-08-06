By Romanus Okoye

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, yesterday, said two dropouts of Babcock University, accused of drugging and gang-raping a woman in a hotel in Lekki, Lagos, have case to answer and ordered them to open their defence.

The defendants, Don-Chima George and Segun Razak, were charged with two counts of conspiracy and rape.

They were alleged to have drugged and gang-raped the complainant on February 3, 2019, at De-Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Adebambo Adesanya, SAN, had made a no-case submission, stating that the prosecution did not prove prima facie case against the defendants and urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendants. The prosecution led by Mr. Shola Soneye, had, however, opposed the application, arguing that it was the court’s discretion to evaluate the evidence before it.

Ruling yesterday, Justice Soladoye said: “I am satisfied that based on the evidence before the court, it is required that there has to be some form of explanation from each of the two defendants on the allegations proffered against them. The defendants are, therefore, called upon to open their defence. I hold,” she said.

The 24-year-old complainant had on May 15, 2019, testified that she went with the defendants to Kabaal nightclub located in Ikoyi, Lagos, to celebrate the birthday of George who was her friend. While at a nightclub, the defendants allegedly mixed her drink with a substance which rendered her unconscious.

