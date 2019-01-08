The gang up against President Buhari is because people are afraid that what they have looted will be exposed by his administration

Tunde Thomas

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has described the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, as the best option for Nigeria in 2019. She also spoke on other national issues.

Restructuring has become a subject of debate among different individuals, groups and organisations in the country with different opinions on it, what’s your stand on it?

I believe in restructuring. But it should be done in a way that it will not lead to the disintegration of Nigeria. There has been too much struggle for the control of power at the centre, but with restructuring there will be devolution of power and a return to true practice of Federalism which in turn will help to diffuse tension. It was military intervention that led to the introduction of the unitary system of government which we are practising now but with genuine restructuring, the nation will return to true practice of federalism as it was done in the First Republic before military intervention which disrupted the system.

During the First Republic, cost of governance was not too expensive like what is happening to us now that we are running presidential system of government. What elected public officers including members of the National Assembly are earning today is too much. What are they doing or what kind of work are they doing to be collecting such jumbo pay? Elected public officers are being overpaid. But once there can be a drastic cut in salaries and allowances of these people, inflation will come down. There is bitter struggle for political power because of this jumbo pay politicians are collecting as salaries and allowances.

The way Nigerians are seeking political power at all cost and by all means is frightening. It is their acts of desperation that eventually lead to do-or-die politics. Nigerian politicians should realise that ultimate power belong to God. It is also God that is the owner of our souls and life. Not only that, it is Almighty Allah that determines who to give power to.

Of recent you have been canvassing for the setting up of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission, what’s this commission all about?

From all indications, the gang up against President Buhari is because people are afraid that what they have looted will be exposed by his administration, and that he may be ruthless with them ahead of the elections. So the intense drive to get Buhari out of office has become deeply intense. This is even not limited to the people at the top but also include civil servants and every other person that has collaborated in destroying Nigeria. All these people don’t want Buhari to be there come 2019. So what I’m proposing is that we should set up this commission, and this commission should be fashioned after the Truth Reconciliation Commission in South Africa where those people that did wrong during the apartheid period came out to confess to their evil deeds, and made restitution.

In the same vein, people who stole Nigeria money and are afraid that they may be caught, and don’t want to be caught, jailed and be shamed will come to that commission and be given immunity from prosecution after they have coughed out what they have looted. Membership of the commission should cut across all divides, it should be all embracing. An eminent Nigerian should chair the commission. I’m also proposing that we should have an economic team that will be made up of pure professionals that will be saddled with turning the economy round.

There is a lot of anxiety as the elections are fast approaching …

(Cuts in) … It is not desirable that President Buhari should hand over this country to those who will loot this nation. It is not that Buhari is 100 percent without any fault but with Buhari we can see silver linen for Nigeria. Those people whose hands are tainted don’t want Buhari back in 2019. But some of these people can’t come out openly to say so. If this kind of commission I’m proposing can be set up, then the 2019 general elections will be less of a do-or-die affair. I know that PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is desperate to become President at all costs, but Atiku should realise that it is not a do-or-die affair. Atiku should not be desperate. And if at all he wants to become President of Nigeria, Nigerians must be convinced that he has turned a new leaf. Right now most Nigerians believe that Atiku is tainted, they believe he is not the man for the job unless we want Nigeria to be classified as a nation of thieves.