Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said the same fate that befell the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 awaits it come February 16 presidential election.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, accused the PDP of hiding in the bunker of ethnicity to avoid its inevitable defeat.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is hiding in the bunker of ethnicity to avoid their inevitable defeat, but that won’t change anything,” he said. He said all the gang up against Buhari would yield nothing, and described the president as a formidable candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “The current scenario resembles efforts to stop Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, by the same characters. It is an effort to repeat the old experiment that failed is 2015. They failed to stop him from coming to power in 2015, and they will fail yet, again, on February 16.

“If all these groups are ganging up against one person, that is president Buhari, it tells you who is the formidable candidate in the election. This gang up they forged, one more time, will change nothing. It is for the people to decide.”