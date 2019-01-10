For the avoidance of doubt, our indigenous culture is laid on certain core values for the development of the people and their homeland.

Tayo Ogunbiyi

On January 13, 2018, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, officially installed Iba Gani Abiodun Adams 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland at the ancient town of Oyo. The pomp and grandeur of the event sufficiently attests to the substance of the Kakanfo chieftaincy title in Yorubaland. The office was last held by late business mogul and winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola, who died in detention in 1998 after refusing to give up his mandate, which was annulled by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

In the old Oyo Empire, Aare Onakakanfo was the military General who controlled the armed forces. Holders of the tittles were reputed to be fearless, courageous and highly proficient in the art of warfare. Indeed, it could be safely affirmed that the office of the Aare Onakakanfo was partly one of the reasons why the old Oyo Empire enjoyed so much glory and might. At the peak of its power, the old Oyo Empire covered the entire modern day Yorubaland, part of the old Mid-Western region, part of the present day Middle Belt as well as old Dahomey (now Republic of Benin).

The Kakanfo chieftaincy title was instituted by Alaafin Ajagbo (1587-1624) who installed a native of Iwoye (in present day Republic of Benin) and daring hunter, popularly called Kokoro Gangan as the first Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland. Kokoro Gangan was alleged to possess magical powers that made him untouchable and beyond repression, by any means. According to history, he was so powerful that he could singlehandedly subdue towns.

Subsequent Aare Onakakanfos were to follow in this tradition of fearlessness, bravery and gallantry. History had it that most of them had amazing mystical powers that made them lived and acted mysteriously. For instance, it was alleged that Kokoro Gangan, the first Aare Onakakanfo, had supernatural powers that made him disappear and appear as he wished. Not only that, it was alleged that he also had powers that made him listen to conversations about him, irrespective of the distance.

It could, thus, be established that, in the olden days, Aare Onakakanfos were dominant men who possessed unusual paranormal powers. This couldn’t have been otherwise because in those days the influence of kingdoms and empires were measured by the fierceness and invisibility of their military. In those days, territories were subdued and acquired through military might and naked force.