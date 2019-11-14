Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Are Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, is unhappy with South West governors over what he described as a ‘relunctant attitude’ to nipping insecurity in the bud in Yorubaland.

He made this known during a chat with journalists on the sidelines of a security summit tagged: South West Security Stakeholders’ Group,” held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He contended that the alleged relunctant attitude of the South West governors to tackling insecurity made the Yorubaland to witness violent invasion by criminal elements among herdsmen.

“Before now, I had forseen that insecurity that is confronting some parts of the country would extend to South West. I took the pain to write our governors and traditional rulers but no response from them. Now that the issue is becoming unbearable, they are now looking for way forward. Though I learnt from grapevine that some of our governors are waiting for approval from the presidency to involve private security.

“But in my own opinion, North East had have their own private security outfit that is complementing the effort of Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police, even some parts of North West, at least I know about Hisma in Kano which has been in existence for long, complementing the efforts of law enforcement agencies on Sharia Law.

“The issue of insecurity is also peculiar to South West, kidnapping, unwarrant killing and destruction of farm, increasing cultism and others by unknown elements. If our governors are too relunctant to act, to do the needful about the security of lives and property of Yorubaland, which is the number one responsibility of our governors, we as a group and private security outfit will unite and organise ourselves to send warning signal to these criminals that South West is no more save for them. We would continue to organise ourselves, uniting all other socio-cultural and socio-political organisations, even our traditional leaders and political leaders, so that we can start speaking in one voice until the South West governors are ready for us.

“The problem with us here is that we are not united, if there is anything of benefits to the Northerner, they will forget political affiliation to pursue such cause but it is other way for us in the South West. But we will try our best to unite all irrespective of political affiliations to pursue common goal in South West, especially in the area of security and economic growth and development.”