Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has raised the alarm that kidnappers are still on the prowl in certain parts of Oyo State, urging the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to urgently work out the best approach to tackle the security challenges in the South-West

Iba Adams made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, while playing host to a delegation of all Ibarapa indigenes led by Chairman of Ibarapa Hunters in Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Bilau Dare.

The meeting held at the Omole phase 2 residence of the Aare Onakakanfo was in swift response to the growing spate of insecurity in Ibarapa and its environs.

Adams said the meeting was to respond to the various security challenges in the area, adding that the delegation came to give an update on the security situation in Ibarapa and its environs.

Aare Adams expressed displeasure at the way the Oyo state Commissioner of Police has been handling the security situation in the state, adding that the reports at his disposal indicate that the killer Fulani herdsmen are still on rampage in the entire Oke Ogun,. He said the call for the redeployment of the CP became imperative in order to forestall further crisis in the area.

“From the reports available to me today, I think the redeployment of Oyo CP is long overdue, because nothing seems to have changed since the kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili was arrested and handed over to the police.

.”Up till today, cases of kidnappings and killings still continue unabated. That is to show that the CP has lost grip of the state. I said it the other time that Oyo State is too volatile for a gentle cop and everybody can see it now that the police boss cannot handle the security situation of a crisis-prone state like Oyo, where the crime rate on a daily basis is very high and ridiculous”.

“So I am appealing to the new acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to listen to the cries of the people of Ibarapa who could no longer go to their farms and live their normal lives because of the fear of being kidnapped or killed by herdmen. All available evidence showed that the CP cannot handle the security challenges in the stat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of hunters in Ibarapa, Alhaji Bilau Dare said the group came to visit the Aare Onakakanfo in order to find lasting solution to the security situation in the state.