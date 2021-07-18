By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has condemned Friday’s night attack on Igangan, one of the seven prominent towns in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Adams, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the attack was grossly predetermined to provoke and wreak havoc on residents of the area.

He declared that the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) would not allow bandits and killer herdsmen to turn Ibarapa to their haven.

Adams said: “Friday’s attack on residents of Igangan truly confirmed the alarm raised five days ago by the Oyo State Coordinator of the OPC, Rotimi Olumo. We got the information of the impending attack, and it was widely reported in the media that the killer herdsmen were on another mission to provoke and wreak havoc on residents of Ibarapa, especially, during the festive period, but it is sad that nothing was done by the authorities concerned.

“It is on this note that I urge all the local security in the area to support the security agencies in the state to put a lid on the spate of insecurity in the area. We cannot continue to lament the killings of innocent people in Ibarapa and its environs.”

Aare Adams said the sad event occurred when gunmen invaded the town on Friday evening, shooting for over 30 minutes. He said information at his disposal revealed that the assailants allegedly wore Customs and Army uniforms, even as they were initially repelled by local hunters, which eventually, led to the death of five persons in Igangan, and Ayete while a commander of Amotekun was also killed in Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa North local government.

Aare Adams also urged the Federal Government to unravel those behind the recent attack on Ibarapa, maintaining that the OPC and the southwest security stakeholders group were ready to offer intelligence reports and updates to the security agencies in order to forestall further attack.

The Yoruba generalissimo also berated the Federal Government on the order that the electronic media should desist from reporting details of terror attacks in the country.

Adams insisted that the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) attempt to stop reports on terror attacks was not in Nigeria’s interest, adding that the order would definitely worsen the security situation in the country.

“Most times, I feel sad with the way the Federal Government handles sensitive security issues with brazen impunity. It shows the Federal Government is on a different page with the people that are mostly victims of these senseless attacks and killings. It is sad that the Federal Government could attempt to stop the media from reporting details of terror attacks in this time and age. Of what interest is this order to stop or downplay the reports of terror attacks to Nigeria and Nigerians? It is purely not in Nigeria’s interest because the country is seriously facing huge security challenges.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should know now that the greatest challenge of his administration is insecurity and the management of sensitive information, especially, on how best to tackle the security challenges in the country. So, for such a government to now press on the NBC to stop the radio and the television stations from reporting details of terror attacks amounted to putting the entire nation in the dark, while giving the bandits special leverage and license to maim, destroy and kill innocent people at will.”

