Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the attack is not only ungodly, but capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

He described its perpetrators as evil, saying they have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go the church to worship.

He challenged the Federal Government to rise to its responsibility, begin thorough investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Investigation into the Owo Catholic bomb attack should not be swept under the carpet. Those that carried out the attack are not ghosts, they must be apprehended immediately.”

