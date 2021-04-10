Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has congratulated the new Olu of Warri, Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, saying the emergence of the new monarch was well-deserved, and a testimony of God’s will for the people of the kingdom.

Adams, while congratulating the monarch in a statement on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Aderemi, expressed joy that the Warri traditional institution rose above politics and sentiments to choose the Olu-designate.

“It is with great excitement that I congratulate the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, on his emergence as the new king. History has been so kind to the people of Warri, having a historic bond and antecedents with the Yoruba and Benin people.

“It is also a thing of joy to me that the new monarch fulfiled his destiny by ascending the stool of his forebears. It is my prayer that God will bless the new king with good health, peace of mind and sound mind, so that his reign will bring about the expected peace, unity, rapid development and prosperity to the subjects and Warri Kingdom.”