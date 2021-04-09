The chief security officer (CSO) to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and national coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams, has bowed out of active service.

Prince Rahman Aderinsoye, a retired soldier and member of OPC, served as Adams’ CSO for 13 years and was celebrated for his loyalty, commitment and dedication while serving his boss.

The ex-CSO was honoured at an elaborate event organized by the OPC at their secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

At the sendoff, apart from receiving cash and gifts from Adams and other OPC members, Aderinsoye was also showered with encomiums for being loyal to his principal while in service. Many of the speakers who praised Aderinsoye at the event said what warranted the occasion was the former CSO’s honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty towards OPC and their leader.

In his remark, Adams praised Aderinsoye for his dedication and loyalty, saying, despite being older than him, he put in his best while serving. He said whatever Aderinsoye got at the occasion and would continue to get after retiring from active service was a reward of what he put in during service.

Adams said people need to be celebrated while alive for their contributions to a better society for them to see how they were appreciated for their contribution.

The Aare Onakakanfo faulted the idea of Nigerians celebrating worthy people after their demise, instead of celebrating them when they are alive.