By Lukman Olabiyi

A are Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani A Adams has described the death of the Olowu Of Owu Kingdom monarch, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, as shocking.

This is coming barely three days after the demise of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the news of Kabiesi’s death was shocking.

He wondered how the Yoruba traditional institution is depleting with the deaths of prominent Obas in the southwest in the last three days.

“I received the news of the death of Kabiesi, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, with high sense of loss”

“Kabiesi is one of the prominent Yoruba monarchs from Abeokuta, Ogun State. He lived a good life and left many good legacies.The palace will hardly forget his unprecedented legacies”

“Yoruba history made prominent mention of the Olowu of Owu as one of the descendants of our great ancestors.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however prayed for the Palace, including the wives, and the chiefs,and most importantly the sons and daughters of Owu Kingdom, for God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal rest and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss”, Adams said