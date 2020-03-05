Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has declared that the move by the Senate to review 1999 Constitution, using the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference as a template, as a welcome development.

Adams expressed confidence that the review would yield the desired results and also address many agitations of different people.

He disclosed this at the 2020 edition of Grandmothers’ Festival, organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation, held in Epe. The Aare Onakakanfo also commended the El- Rufai-led constitutional reform committee for raising the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Adams explained that with the new development, the 9th Assembly and El- Rufai’s team have made a significant move that will greatly impact the country positively.

According to him, “I was one of the delegates at the 2014 national conference and I know that the recommendations and reports were done in good faith and all in the interest of our dear nation.

“The delegates were men and women of knowledge, integrity, experience and they were carefully selected from various disciplines.

“However, considering the nature of our country, constitutional review or amendment is not something we can take with a pinch of salt. It affects the underlying structure of Nigeria. So, it must be taken seriously.

“That is why we must support the lawmakers in their effort to review the contents of the 1999 constitution. With that, I think the various issues militating against the progress of Nigeria would be discussed and laid to rest.”

Speaking further, Adams noted that issues of security, power, and transportation are most critical to the development of a nation, saying that all over the world, businesses thrive where the security and safety of the citizens are guaranteed.

He pointed out that a stable and uninterrupted power supply is key to the development of every nation. “In South Africa for example, the transportation system is amazing because of the effective rail stations between Johannesburg to Pretoria.

“Nigeria is a great nation, our leaders travel abroad and they see the kind of development spreading across the United Kingdom, America, Asia, and Africa.

“It is now our responsibility to make sure that Nigeria is restructured. Let the federating units develop at their pace,” he added.