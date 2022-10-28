By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has urged both Federal Government and Lagos State Government to accelerate the completion of Badagry Express Road and the Deep Seaport in the area.

According to Adams, completion of the two projects would boost the economy of country and also attract both human and environment development of the state.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of Olokun Festival,at Suntan Beach, Iba Gani Adams said the Lagos Badagry Expressway should have completed earlier for it to serve its trans-regional role in West Africa, adding that the road is one of the major facilities that can bring the needed development to the ancient town.

He said the proposed Badagry deep Seaport project if it becomes reality would create employment opportunities for the host community and also attract huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“The Badagry Port and Free Zone is a new deep-sea facility in Nigeria, that is expected to be the largest deep sea port in Africa.

“It will include a container terminal, oil and gas services and a liquid bulk terminal, with cargo and Ro-Ro facilities.

“The multibillion- dollar deep seaport is a project with alot of prospects for Badagry.The Deep Seaport, will be a big relief in many ways.

“For instance,it would create employment for about 250,000 Nigerians and attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“The Seaport would also decongest the Apapa Ports, which access roads are hampering their huge contributions to the economy.

“Therefore,I urge the Federal Government and the state government to urgently work towards completing the project so that Nigerians, especially,the host community could benefit from this multibillion-dollar project.

“In making this dream a reality,the Lagos Badagry road also needs to be completed for it to serve its

trans-regional role in West Africa”.

Aare Adams also spoke about the Olokun Festival,describing Olokun and Olosa as God’s special gifts to humanity.

“Olokun has the ability to give wealth and prosperity to those who believe in the spiritual divination of the king of water deities”

The guest Lecturer,Dr.Adesanya Hammed, from the Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts,Lagos state University (LASU) spoke about the topic:”Socio-Economic, Cultural and Religious Significance of Olokun Deity”

He said the Olokun deity is a blessing to the world,adding that the ancient town of Badagry has been a major beneficiary of the Olokun deity.

The University don stated further that the Yoruba must be ready to tap from the immensurable blessing of the prominent water deity.

“Tourists and guests usually come to Badagry to celebrate and enjoy the peaceful ambience of the town.Olokun deity brings wealth and prosperity to the host community”

Akran of Badagry,Oba De Whonu Aholu,in his remarks,applauded Aare Gani Adams for promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race.

“Aare Gani Adams’ passion for the celebration of Yoruba culture and tradition has been a huge blessing to Badagry town and I am happy that the foundation has impacted the town positively.

Dignitaries present aqt the event include,theAlapa of Apa Kingdom, Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ajose(JP) the Alapa of Apa Kingdom,Badagry, monarchs from Republic of Benin, and members of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) from Sweden,Canada and Italy as well as members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council NCC of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC)