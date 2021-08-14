Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, yesterday urged the governors of the South-West states to tackle the security challenges in the region in order to provide enabling environment for tourism development.

Adams made the call at in Osogbo, Osun state capital during the grand finale of the 2021 edition of Osun Osogbo Festival, held at L’aaro Primary School, Asubiaro Area, Isale Osun, Osogbo.

He noted with dismay that the growing spate of insecurity in the South-West has affected the tourism industry across the region, adding that with the various benefits inherent in the tourism sectors, the industry has the potential to grow the region.

He added that by solving the security deficit across the region, the governors could easily harness the tourism industry and make it a money-spinning venture

“Osun Osogbo festival is a brand on its own. Therefore, the Osun State government must upgrade the grove to an international standard as it is done in Brazil and other countries,

“The six governors in the South-West have the capacity to promote the cultural festivals and heritage of their respective states. Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos States are also blessed with different heritage and festivals,

“In Oyo, we have Oke’badan Festival. Iyake suspended lake is another blessing to the Oyo State government. In Ekiti,we have Ogun Onire Festival. In Ondo, we have Okota festival. In Ogun, we have Olumo Festival in Abeokuta and in Lagos, there is Eyo.”

In his remarks, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun,said Osogbo town was blessed with the Osun river goddess, declaring that the festival ranks among the best in the world.

The monarch urged the Osun State government to reinvent the glory of the Osun Osogbo Festival by providing the support that is needed to make Osogbo the business hub of the state.

He added that Osun Osogbo Festival remains the annual fiesta for tourism attraction, adding that the state is capable of sustaining culture, tradition and heritage

“Tourists from all over the world gather here annually to celebrate the river goddess. Osun Osogbo is also considered as the biggest annual religious event among the Yoruba people.”

“The event attracts spectators and worshippers from all over the world. Osun River is a goddess of all things feminine; fertility, spirituality, emotions, sensuality and love,” Oba Oyetunji said.