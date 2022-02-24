By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yourba land and convener of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), Iba Gani Adams, said the purpose of setting up the organisation was to encourage business opportunities and project the Yoruba culture abroad. He spoke during the 10th anniversary of OPU and presentation of the book, “OPU Globalising Yoruba Value and Culture.”

He said: “Through our initiative, many who lost interest in coming back home because of the security situation in the country are beginning to change their minds. The idea behind OPU is to improve the socio-economic prospects of all Yoruba sons and daughters abroad.

“Since its inception, OPU has morphed into a global brand with a diaspora organisation in 96 countries across six continents.

“But we still have about 40 countries yet to be launched officially.

In the coming years, all these countries will be inaugurated officially.

“Our message is message of hope and to encourage our sons and daughters that there is no place like home. Here in Nigeria we help them to protect their interest and make sure that they are not defrauded or victimised on any ground.”

Adams said the book is meant to set the record straight and to rid the organisation of unnecessary misinterpretations.

Chairman, Planning Committee and European Coordinator of OPU, Chief Victor Adewale, said: “Parts of the programmes organised for this anniversary were our visits to the motherless and old people’s home, where we gave gifts for their upkeeps.

“For the OPU 10th anniversary, we embarked on various empowerments programmes for the widows and less privileged people across the South-West.”