By Lukman Olabiyi

MOHAMMED Fawehinmi, son of the late rights activist and legal practitioner, Gani Fawehinmi has died at the age of 52.

The younger Fawehinmi died on Wednesday, a source said.

“He complained of difficulty in breathing this morning and was taken to the hospital and that was all,” the source added.

Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.

The detail about his death is still sketchy as the family is yet to make a public announcement.

