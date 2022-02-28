Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has commended a PhD in Mass Communication student from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Isah Nasidi, for developing a model that will ease the understanding of information disorder ecosystem, also known as fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the model, the Source, Agent, Message, Channel, Audience and Victim (SAMCAV), is the first of its kind in the study of information disorder and also discovers the fourth typology of information disorder which he called dil-information.

Ganduje in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Sunday in Kano said:”as a young man who achieved this level in communication study, an indigene of Kano state and a PhD student of Mass Communication, from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)

“I am pleased to, on behalf of the government and people of the state to congratulate Nasidi.

“The young researcher developed what is needed the most at this era of information distortions for personal benefits or other reasons.

Gabnduje also praised the Nigerian media for popularising the author of the new communication model.

“It clearly indicates that, Nigerian media practitioners are very much concerned about the raging fake news in the public domain,” he said.