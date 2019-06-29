Egypt assistant coach, Tito Garcia has confessed that the Pharaohs did not perform in their best shape in their first two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations fixtures.

Egypt has officially secured their pass towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16, after defeating Group A rivals, DR Congo 2-0.

The Pharaohs had won their opening game against Zimbabwe, and the victory on Wednesday allowed them seal their place in the round of 16.

Nevertheless, Javier Aguirre’s men’s displays were not pleasing and convincing enough to a wide range of the Egyptian football fans, and this was admitted by Garcia.

“We acknowledge that we haven’t played well till now, but we collected six points and going through is the most important thing. We did not reach our best performance yet,” Garcia said.

“We will use the Uganda game to field new names to avoid getting some of our starters fatigued and also to prepare for the knockout stage.”

“We are not in our best physical shape.”