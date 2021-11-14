This year’s edition of the Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week (PHFDW) 2021 will hold from November 19 -20 at the prestigious EUI Event Centre.

Organised by Ngozi Ferrari, a former model and CEO of Wave Model Management, the event is aimed at empowering local fashion designers, facilitating market and providing networking opportunities in order to ensure growth and sustainability of their businesses.

First launched in 2019 with the theme: “Fashion…the new Oil and Gas”, this year’s event is tagged: “Revitalizing the Economy through Fashion Tourism”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The PHFDW 2021 comprises of a pre-event cocktail, runway shows, exhibition and masterclass, and an after party to round off the activities. With the support from Lush Hair, Vino Emporium, Ms Steph 2022, and EUI Event Centre, the show will feature international fashion designers from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya as well as big names in homegrown brands including Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Koffi Akatua from Ghana, and Martin Kadida from Tanzania.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .