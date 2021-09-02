From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A public health expert from Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Dr. Nkata Nwani Chuku, has gradually etched his name in the philanthropy hall of fame.

Chuku, within a month, received various accolades for his investments in humanity, especially the downtrodden. It began on July 13, when the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Michael Okoro, inaugurated some projects sponsored by the medical doctor at the Holy Rosary College, Okposi, Ohaozara. A multi-purpose hall in the school was dedicated to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nwani Chuku, by the bishop in recognition of the family’s age-long support for education in his community, Okposi, and the state, especially the Holy Rosary College.

A graduate of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Lagos, Chuku also holds a master’s degree in Health Financing and Policy from the London School of Economics and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, United Kingdom.

As founder of Nwani Chuku Foundation and Iveoma Development Network (IDN), he has, through the foundation, funded and implemented numerous health-related projects across Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

During the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, his foundation provided palliatives to more than 2,000 widows and indigent women,and donated protective personnel equipment to seven public and private hospitals in Ebonyi State. He also donated solar-powered handwash equipment to schools and churches in Ebonyi State.

Again, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, was a special day for Chuku, as he was honoured for his contributions to public health in Nigeria and for his philanthropy.

The award came from the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), South East zone, during its seventh national conference held at the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

Presenting the award at the multi-purpose hall of the institution, national chairman of COEASU, Dr. Smart Olugbeko, enjoined Chuku not to relent in his good work but to continue using his foundation in touching people’s lives.

Represented by his friend, Greg Esheya, the benefactor thanked the association for finding him worthy of the honour and pledged to continue to use his profession and expertise in rendering selfless service to society.

Daily Sun gathered that the health system strengthening specialist has awarded many scholarships to bright, indigent students at all levels, while also promoting school sports as a way of moulding young people.

There is no doubt that Chuku gets the motivation from his family background, as his late father was a foremost educationist, who taught in many schools. His father was instrumental to the establishment of the college, among others, and the training and employment of many teachers in old Ohaozara LGA (now three LGAs) in Ebonyi State.

He said: “My mother retired as a teacher after 35 years of service and was the head of the Catholic Women Organisation that built the first classroom in the school at its inception. They read that she still makes it a point of duty to feed all the students in the school at least once every year. From the citation, it seems every member of my family has contributed in one way or the other in the school’s development. I broke down at some point, especially when I kept thinking of the look my dad would have had on his face. I really wished he was here to see this, but I am consoled, knowing that he is smiling down with pride. I am super proud to be part of this legacy.

“I attended Catholic secondary schools (Marist Brothers Juniorate and St. Augustine’s Seminary) and I know that God used them and my parents to mould me into the person that I am today. I remain eternally grateful to the Church for this honour they bestowed on my family. I will always remain a staunch supporter of quality education for all, especially the less privileged. I will continue to be supportive of the Church’s educational initiatives because that is the model my parents built for us and I am also a prime beneficiary of the Church’s stellar educational system.”

A letter of appreciation from the management of the Holy Rosary College said their benefactor, during the inauguration of the college complex by the bishop, made further donations.

“We pray that God would bless him a million fold for donating a huge sum of money for the interior decoration of the college complex hall and giving full scholarships to the best male and female students that will graduate from our college this year,” the school said.

