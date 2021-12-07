The Good Book says: “A worker deserves his wages.” So, on December 4, the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMO), Isolo Deanery, Lagos, rewarded some members who had distinguished themselves over the years.

One of the awardees was Ozo Christopher Ibezimakor. According to the organisers, the 2021 award of excellence was presented to Ibezimakor, popularly known as Ozo Amamihe na Achi, in recognition of his “excellent support and contribution towards the growth of CMO Isolo Deanery.”

The recipient said that he would be challenged and encouraged by the recognition of his past efforts to contribute more to the development of his parish and the faith he professes.

He said: “I’m thrilled by the honour. It is not easy to be recognized or honoured in the midst of many. So, by the grace of God, I will do more to uplift the church.”

For Ibezimakor’s friend, Mazi Fidel Okpoko, the honour was well deserved: “I can say that he has paid his dues. He is a good family man. He lives an exemplary lifestyle. He is not boastful. He is calm and reasonable. He is a mentor to young people. In short, he is a wonderful person.”

