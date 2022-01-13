The body can attain true health and peak performance by maintaining a healthy immune system, which is the key to fighting every kind of “assault” to the body, from the little razor bump to myriad of viruses that seem to abound these days, including COVID-19. Did you know that what you eat and the way you live your life affects your immune system, making it weaker or stronger than normal? Yes, there is a close connection between foods and immunity.

The proverbial saying “You are what you eat” should ring the bell now more than ever, with the COVID-19 outbreak. Eat well, live well and stay healthy! We can improve our immunity to infection by eating one of the great bulbs – Garlic, you will not only catch fewer colds, and you will live better too!

Garlic has been used for centuries as both a food ingredient and a medicine. In fact, eating garlic can provide a wide variety of health benefits. This includes reduced heart disease risk, improved mental health and, of course, enhanced immune function. One clove of garlic contains about 5mg of calcium, 12mg of potassium, and more than 100 sulfuric compounds, powerful enough to wipe out bacteria and infections (it was used to prevent gangrene during the world wars).

How might garlic help the immune system?

Whole garlic contains a compound called alliin. When garlic is sliced, crushed or chewed, this compound turns into allicin, which gives garlic its distinctive smell and taste. Allicin contains sulfur and is said to be unstable, so it quickly converts to other sulphur-containing compounds thought to give garlic its medicinal and immune-boosting properties. These compounds have been shown to boost the disease-fighting response of some types of white blood cells in the body when they encounter viruses, such as the viruses that cause the common cold or flu and other infections.

Optimal intake of garlic:

The way garlic is processed or prepared can really change its health benefits. The enzyme alliinase, which converts alliin into the beneficial allicin, only works under certain conditions. It can also be deactivated by heat. Studies have shown that as little as one minute of microwaving or 45 minutes in the oven can deactivate alliinase.

Since most of the therapeutic potential of the vegetable are lost through cooking, many studies suggest that raw or aged garlic is most effective in boosting the immune system.

Here are a few ways to optimize the health benefits of garlic:

• Ensure whole garlic is crushed, chewed or sliced before it is taken. Let crushed garlic stand for 5-10 minutes before you cook it. This increases the allicin content as well as prevents the loss of the medicinal properties of garlic.

• You could add a few more garlic cloves to your meals to compensate for the effects of cooking. Use more than one clove per meal, if you’re feeling brave! Shun the notorious garlicky odour; your immune system will sure be happy. You may use some mints afterwards!

• To maximize the benefit of this valuable vegetable, do not always cook it. You can add some raw, crushed garlic to a homemade salad dressing or juice for example, and this would avoid any cooking. You can make apple juice with garlic: 1-2 apples, quartered; 1 medium cucumber with its peel; 1 clove of garlic, peeled. Blend all together and enjoy this refreshing “garlicky apple booster,” packed full of antioxidants that are perfect for building up your immune system.

• Infuse garlic cloves in oils. To do this, first of all you need to mince peeled garlic and then soak in vegetable oil, I prefer olive oil. Under low heat, warm the garlic in the oil for about an hour. Collect the oil in a container with a lid and let your garlic oil infuse overnight. Add this simple garlic oil in salads, smoothies or directly to your meals and see the wonders for yourself. Garlic oil capsules can also be found in your local health stores. You can also take an aged garlic supplement, 600 1,200 mg per day.

• Powderize your garlic: powdered garlic is made from some fresh cloves that have been sliced and dried. This can then be placed in capsules to protect it from stomach acids.

In whichever form you wish to consume garlic, be sure to do so regularly in order to get its positive results. Some of which are: Reduced frequency of one falling ill or catching an illness; reduced severity of symptoms of infections, which may also go away quicker, and faster recovery from sickness and boosted immune cell function.

To maximize these benefits, I consume raw garlic or aged garlic extract. However, if you do not enjoy nibbling on a week-old clove, I don’t blame you, it doesn’t sound too tasty! But you can try some of the other ways highlighted above to incorporate more garlic into your diet, thereby helping out your immune system. And in addition eat a healthy, balanced diet; your whole diet is important.

A healthy diet and lifestyle are essential for keeping your immune function at its peak performance.

Come enjoy my “immune boost blend:” this is a combination of garlic, carrots, onion, lemon and ginger.

Garlic- one of the best known immune boosters, as its constituents has anti viral, anti fungal and anti bacterial qualities.

Lemon- is high in vitamin C, which prevents you from coming down with infections.

Onion- has both antibiotic and antiseptic properties.

Carrots- contain beta-carotene which helps kill infectious organisms.

Ginger- its anti inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic, properties makes the herb a great immune enhancer.

Wash the herbs very well and blend together to extract the juice. I would add the juice of lemon to make it zingy. Enjoy and see you at “the peak” of your immunity!