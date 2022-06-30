From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A gas leak has been reported in the oil rich Sangana community, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sources said the gas leak which occurred Wednesday evening is from an Adriatic 1 offshore platform owned by Conoil Producing Limited.

Noel Ikonikumo, the Chairman of Sangana fishing union in a phone interview said the gas was just oozing out from the rig spreading fast into the sea and into the community.

Ikonikumo who recalled that a similar blow out occurred in October 2021 said oil companies have continued to show disregard for host communities.

“The gas is oozing out now as we are talking. It is now getting to the point of the rig burning in. The rig wants to start burning now.

“It is still from the same rig. They even brought another one to join that one. There are two rigs there now by the same Conoil. It happened this Wednesday evening and it is worse than even the previous gas blow out. If care is not taken, from now on there will be fire in that palace. Conoil has started evacuating their workers now.

Also speaking another resident in the community, Ayibatonye Benjamin said “Another blow out has happened again to the same rig. It is just happening now and they are evacuating their people.

A Save-Our- Soul (SOS)message from Mr Kelly Dickson lamented that workers on the platform have been evacuated leaving the troubled innocent abiding citizens of Sangana, Oghinbiri, Okumbiri- Beleu , Opu- Okumbiri and fish town communities to their fate.

Dickson who recalled the 2021 gas leak said it spewed “noxious gas and other hydrocarbon substances unabated for months”.

According to him this resulted in severe environmental and economic devastation to several impacted communities on the coastline.