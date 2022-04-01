By Christopher Oji

One person died, three others injured while property worth millions of Naira were destroyed Friday night when an explosion occurred at Archers Gas limited, Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Lagos .

There was pandemonium in the community as people scampered for safety as they didn’t know the cause of the explosion.

According to a witness, Wasiu Alabi, it was like a war situation because the loud bang took everyone unaware. Many people fled the area while those who had already gone to bed were woke up from their sleep.

Alabi said, “on the fateful day, I was in my shop in company with some customers when all of a sudden, we heard a loud bang like the sound of a bomb and everybody ran for safety. We saw fire engulfed Archers gas company. I knew that there must be casualty and I thought it would be more than what we saw when we arrived the scene. I thank God that the casualty figure is not more than one, but I am afraid with the conditions of the three others who were injured. Hassan Usman died on the spot while three others suffered serious fire burns. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

“I want to appeal the the State Government and authorities concerned to look into the issues of siting gas stations in residential areas. This is too bad . We should thank God that the explosion did not occur in the day time. If it had happened in the day time, especially when customers were buying gas, it would have been more disastrous”.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity at the Area E Command, Festac, as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said,” yes ,there was gas explosion at Archers Gas limited.

At about 11pm, on the last day of March. One Bode Adelu, Personal Assistant to the managing director of the company at 19B Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, came to our Station in company with Obatade Wasiu, who is also the factory manager of the company to report that there was a explosion in the company. They reported that one person is dead, three others injured, while property worth several millions were destroyed. The complaints told us that the injured were rushed to Awesome Hospital, Mushin.

“Immediately we got the report, our DPO, CSP Gboyega Balogun, led a team of policemen to the scene where necessary things were done and the body of Usman was evacuated and taken to Mainland Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. I won’t tell you lies, we are yet to determine the cause of the explosion. We are Investigating”.

As at the time of filling this report, police patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene to forestall any unforeseen development.