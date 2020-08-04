Job Osazuwa

An artisan has reportedly died in a Lagos community, following a gas explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has said that its response team, has recovered a dead artisan in the already concluded operation.

LASEMA’’s Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, said that the incident was as a result of a gas explosion that occurred at Alafia busstop beside Atlas, in Orile Iganmu axis of the state, yesterday.

“According to report of investigations and eye witness accounts, the explosion was attributed to a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder leading to the death of the artisan utilizing the welding equipment while working on a heavy duty equipment,” he said.

The agency gave the casualty name as Ajibola Olaoye, a 35-year-old male, while four other adult males who sustained various degrees of injuries and were quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson added: “Preliminary report on the Orile Iganmu gas explosion at Alafia Street, has it that upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male, Olaoye lost his life at the scene and four adult male sustained different degree of injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire service are responders at the scene as the entire area have been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.”