From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An explosion which occurred yesterday in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of a young female graduate, while the mother who was injured in the explosion was hospitalised.

Their house located within the Ngwa Road axis of Aba was said to be partly razed in the ensuing inferno.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified young lady, who was said to have returned from where she was doing her national youth service, was putting on their cooking gas while her mother was making a call close by with her phone, when the gas cylinder exploded.

The lady reportedly died on the spot as a result of the gravity of the explosion, while the mother who sustained serious injury was rushed to the hospital.

Neighbours bemoaned the calamity that has befallen the family of the deceased in recent time as they recalled that the father of the late lady was buried only a month ago.