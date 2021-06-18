By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has commiserated with Ogun State Government and the families of those who died in the aftermath of the gas explosion which affected OPIC Plaza in Ikeja.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins issued the condolence message during an assessment visit to the scene of the fire incident

Mr Bamgbose-Martins who was in company of his Physical Planning counterpart, Mr Idris Salako, the Commissioner of Police and other key government officials described the incident as very devastating and that due diligence would be done and necessary measures implemented to prevent an occurrence.

On his part, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu stated that instead of milling round scenes of emergencies and sending wrong or conflicting information on social media , residents should always report incidents via the 112 and 767 toll free emergency numbers.

The LASEMA DG disclosed that the carcass of the gas tanker and truck had been evacuated and forensic evidence would be gathered to ascertain whether the recommended safety measures were violated.