From Joseph Obukata, Warri
A gas pipeline explosion has been reported in Mosogar, along the Warri/Benin Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
The explosion which reportedly shook the foundation of buildings in the community was said to have occurred from a leaked gas pipeline, according to local sources.
It was learnt many residents whose houses are not far from the pipeline abandoned their homes, yesterday, for fear of fire outbreak.
Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying the gas pipeline exploded as a result of leakage.
“They said it is not vandalisation. They said it is pipeline leakage that caused i,” he said.
