Raphael Ede, Enugu

Heavy gas explosion occurred at Juhel Filling Station along Peenoks Road at the Abakpa area of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu, on Monday morning.

Eyewitness said it was caused by gas leakage while a tanker discharged Liquefied Petroleum Gas at the station.

No life was lost but the ensuing inferno razed the filling station, tankers, a nearby duplex and bus packed around there.

There was total pandemonium leading to serious traffic congestion around the area, even up to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and parts of the Trans-Ekulu Layout.

Travellers to and from the northern part of the country were stranded as the Opi-Nike bypass was jammed.

Details later…