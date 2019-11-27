Residents of Erhoike community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented their loss following a fire outbreak said to have resulted from a faulty flaring nozzle.

Affected residents said the fire destroyed their farm produce including cash crops, fishes worth millions of naira.

Speaking during a visit by the commissioner representing Urhobo ethnic nationality on the board of Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Kent Akigho Okiemute, a representative of the community, Sunday Ogedegbe accused an oil company operating in the area, heritage oil, of negligence.

Ogedegbe who spoke on behalf of the community, said the fire was caused by a faulty flaring nozzle which resulted in flares pond over flow into surrounding.

Addressing residents of the area, Okiemute appealed for calm, assuring that the state government will take swift action.

According to him, government will engage the oil company on the best way to solve the problem to save people from any epidemic outbreak.

He said the degree of smoke emanating from the gas flaring was hazardous to the health of the people.

Okiemute commended the people for being peaceful, and enjoined them to remain calm.

He faulted the company, saying that they should have barricaded the spot and put safety measures in place to avoid a re-occurrence as crude oil was visibly seen all over the area.