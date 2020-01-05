Sola Ojo, Kaduna

There was palpable tension in Sabo, a densely populated Kaduna community in Chikun Local Government Area of the State, as flesh littered the ground following an explosion at a make-shift gas plant in the area.

This is as the Kaduna State Government commiserates with the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment”, Commissioner, Internal Security, and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said in a statement.

According to Aruwan, “the State Government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion.

“The State Government commends the emergency services, including firefighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross.

“The government has also expressed its gratitude to the security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise.”

As at the time of filing this report, the area, which has three filling stations close by, has been cordoned off by police to guide against any eventuality that could result in more casualties.

The number of lives lost and the property was yet to be determined as at press time.

Also, the cause of the explosion is not known but the sound of the explosion attracted people within and outside Sabon Tasha to the scene.

An eyewitness who spoke in confidence said, “Only parts of the human body are seen on the road as nobody can say exactly how many people are affected.

“However, police personnel have surrounded the scene to avoid looting of anything nearby while vehicles have been diverted to different routes to ease traffic gridlock.

Another eyewitness said, “a deadly Inferno has occurred in the Valid area, opposite Total Filling Station and near Living Faith Church Sabo, a densely populated part of Kaduna.

“Right now many people are feared dead, including shop owners and customers alike, found in the surrounding shops at the time of the explosion, with at least a teenager’s body parts found in bits and pieces strewn around the vicinity.

“The Fire Service is being awaited almost an hour after the incidence. A gas cylinder exploded in one of the shops which house hundreds of large industrial gas cylinders.”