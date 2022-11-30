From Uche Usim, Abuja

Tricycles that will run on compressed natural gas (CNG) have been produced and are set for unveiling in January 2023, in an effort to crash operational cost, deepen energy transition and reduce environmental degradation arising from the consumption of petrol.

Powered by a local firm, Zeta Auto Limited, the tricycles will come in different brands and designs, all tailored to meet consumers’ desires.

Zeta Auto Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allison Hibbert, who made the disclosure on Thursday, at a media briefing, said the company was established to develop an affordable means of transportation in Nigeria.

Hibbert said: “The brands of these tricycles, which are more durable, are produced in Pakistan, with radiators to cool the engine as against other existing brands of tricycles that are air cooled”.

According to him, as the price of petrol will be remarkably jacked up as the federal government plans to end the petrol subsidy era by next year, Zeta Auto brands of tricycles are coming prepared to use compressed natural gas or liquified Petroleum gas as against the use of petrol, which is major plus in the energy transition agenda.

He explained, “We have a strong and distinct desire for quality and efficiency in our products with one year warranty on our products.

“After our one year warranty period for our brands of keke and motorcycles you can use them for like five to seven years as long as riders use recommended engine oil.

“We have a scheme, known as Keke bank, which provides for the tricycle riders to own their tricycle with ease as it will empower and improve the lives of tricycle riders in Nigeria/Africa by providing them access to their own keke vehicles.

“This is done through the issuance of micro leases on Keke and motorcycles. The impact of the Keke bank can be very tremendous. It is estimated that there are over 15 million Keke riders in Nigeria alone. However, less than 10 percent of these Keke riders own a Keke”.

Through the Keke Bank scheme, the company, he said, believes that by providing the keke rider ownership, they can improve the riders’ standard of living once they gain ownership. They will no longer be under severe pressure to meet up with remitting to the bosses .This will in turn leave them with higher disposable income in the future to meet other personal needs.

“Owning their own Kekes also brings other intangible benefits to the keke rider and their families.

“The vast majority of the riders pay weekly to the Keke owners or bosses who are the real owners, while the riders never own a Keke. With Keke bank, riders can pay a similar weekly rate for a period of time and eventually own the Keke”, he further stated.

Mr. Hibbert explained that the engine of the company’s brands is perfect and that the company has fantastic repairs and distribution network, which makes spare parts available everywhere in the country.

While calling for distributors for the brands of tricycle which will enter the country by January next year, Mr. Hibbert said the prices of the tricycle are competitive with the existing brands in the country.

He said the company has arrangements with some banks, where cooperative societies can go for loan facilities to purchase the company’s brand of tricycle.

He said the company has since opened discussions with Tricycle Riders Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with a view to making access to the company’s brands accessible to their members.

Zeta Autos Limited is the first wholly owned multipurpose tricycle assembler/dealer in Nigeria, which was recently incorporated, and has been involved in the sales and supply of automobiles.