From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has dragged former governor, Chibuike Amaechi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole and five others to the Port Harcourt High Court for allegedly conspiring to steal the sum of $274, 563, 599 accruable from the sale of the state assets.

Other defendants on charge No. PHC/1818/CR/2022 are Chamberlain Peterside, Augustine Wokocha, Sahara Energy Resources Limited, NG Powers-HIPS Limited and Cenpropsaroten Hotel Management Limited.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The defendants face nine-count charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing and cheating, and the matter is being prosecuted by the state.

The defendants were accused of “stealing the sum of $274, 563, 599.59 USD, being proceeds from the sale of 70 per cent equity held by the Rivers State government in the power generation assets at Omoku Gas Turbine, Trans-Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine and Afam Gas Turbine Phase I to NG Powers-HPS Limited.”

The state said the offence, which was committed between 2011-2012 in Port Harcourt, was contrary to Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Volume 2, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

On the second count of stealing, the state alleged the accused persons of committed the crime contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Vol. 2 Law of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

Similarly, on count three, the fourth, fifth and seventh defendants, between 2011-2012, within Port Harcourt Judicial Division, were accused of intent to cheat, “agreed to purchase from Rivers State government 70 per cent equity held by the state in the power generation assets at Omoku Gas Turbine, Trans-Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine and Afam Gas Turbine Phase I the sum of $302, 960,000.00 USD.”

On counts four and five which bordered on conspiracy to defraud, the offence allegedly committed by the defendants, was said to be contrary to section 422 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Vol. 2, Laws of Rivers State.

The prosecution (State) on proofs of evidence has a list of five witnesses for the case.

The inventory documents to be relied upon by the prosecution include: Shares sale and Purchase Agreement between the state government and Rivers State Ministry of Finance Incorporated and First Independent Power Limited and NG Power-HPS Limited.

Another inventory the prosecution would rely upon will be Access Bank Statement, Bank Road, Port Harcourt, January 1, 2013 – August 22, 2015 and others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .