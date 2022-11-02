The Gashua University in Yobe resumed academic activities on Tuesday and approved 140 as cut-off mark for the 2022/2023 academic session.

A statement by the varsity’s Spokesman, Mr Adamu Saleh in Gashua on Wednesday, said the mark was for all courses in the institution.

He said the decisions were made by the Senate of the institution at its 42nd meeting on Monday

He said the Senate also approved Nov. 14 for fresh students’ registration, and December for registration by returning students.

The spokesman warned that late registration would attract fine, adding that Direct Entry candidates must have the university as their first choice.

Saleh said online screening for prospective candidates had started on Tuesday and would end on Dec. 1.

He said candidates were advised to visit the Federal University, Gashua website: http//fugashua.edu.ng (portal link) and register for the online screening.(NAN)