Dangote Industries Limited has reiterated its commitment towards partnering various tiers of government in the country, in building sustainable and inclusive economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

This is just as the company announced its partnership with the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OGUNCCIMA) for the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair 2021, themed “Remodeling Agriculture, Commerce and Trade beyond Nigerian Borders with Modern Technology”, holding in Abeokuta between April 2 and 12, 2021.

Group Chief Branding and Communication, Mr. Anthny Chiejina, in a statement announcing the company’s participation , said the the Group has concluded plans to scale up investments in the agricultural sector, in response to the ongoing public policy focus of the Federal Government.

He hinted that as part of the company’s support to the development of agriculture sector, the three million ton per annum fertilizer plant it is currently constructing at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, would be commissioned soon to boost agricultural activities in the country.

Chiejina explained that all the subsidiaries of the company would be at the Trade Fair and urged members of the public to take advantage of this year’s Fair to strike partnership with the Group for business opportunities.

According to him, “the Group has also kick-started the development of six large scale rice milling plants in six states namely Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto, with a combined total milling capacity of 1.5 million per annum. He said Dangote’s growing investment in the agricultural sector, is to complement the existing and continuing investments being made in other sectors, such as: cement, salt and other consumer products.

“We are also significantly involved in the oil and gas sector, with an ongoing construction of one of the World’s largest petroleum refinery…”