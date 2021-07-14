(NAN)

Akeem Busari, the Head Coach of Gateway United Football Club of Abeokuta, says his desire is for his team to win the national men’s competition for the Aiteo Cup.

Busari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that achieving his desire would be a great opportunity for his team to play on the continent next season.

“My desire and target is for us to play in the Aiteo Cup final and even win it for our Governor so that we can appear on the continent as Nigeria’s representatives.

“Of course, this is possible in the way we qualified for the competition’s round of 16 and showed the confidence to win the cup.

“Even though the league is not over, and we still have five games to play, But it is our desire to ensure that we clinch the Aiteo Cup and represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup,’’ Busari said.

NAN reports that Gateway United beat Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United FC of Uyo 1-0 to advance into the Round of 16 of the competition.

They face another NPFL side, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, on Wednesday in Enugu in the round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals beckoning.(

