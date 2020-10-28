The club record signing was on for the entire duration of the win but just like the rest of the team, he wasn’t at his best during the course of the game.

Although, they did secured a win, courtesy of goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Petegna, Osimhen was among the players given the hair dry- er treatment by the man- ager during the half time break. The term ‘hairdryer treatment’ is used in foot- ball to describe an angry verbal reprimand, usually delivered by a manager to an individual player or group of players within a dressing room. It’s a simple metaphor, which likens such a tirade to the loud and heated propulsion of air from a hair dryer.