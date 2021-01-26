Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso was delighted to see the club’s most expensive signing in history, Victor Osimhen return to action as his side were beaten 3-1 by Verona in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Nigeria international came off the bench in the 65th minute as a replacement for Andrea Petagna – his first appearance for club and country in 72 days.

Hirving Lozano’s strike after 8.9 seconds set a new club record for fastest ever goal scored by a Napoli player in the Italian Serie A.

Federico Dimarco scored the equaliser for the home team in the 34th minute, then Antonin Barak made it 2-1 from a difficult angle just past the hour mark before Mattia Zaccagni headed home in the 79th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, Gattuso said: “Now you have to be clear with your head, despite the regret.

“We are happy with the return of Osimhen and Mertens, they are not very well but it is normal because they have not played for a long time”.

Osimhen missed sixteen games in total during his spell on the sidelines, consisting of three in the Europa League, eleven in the Serie A, one Coppa Italia and the Super Cup final vs Juventus.