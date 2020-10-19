Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso is happy to see Victor Osimhen on the score sheet for the club on Saturday.

Osimhen, who failed to score in his two previous matches for the club, finally registered a goal as Napoli thrashed Atalanta 4 – 1 at Sao Paolo on Saturday.

Mexican forward, Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano scored the other goal for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Gattuso said, watching Osimhen breaking his duck makes him happy.

“I’m happy for Chucky’s brace, but Osimhen’s goal makes me happy because he hasn’t scored so far and he deserved it for the hard work done for the team,” Gattuso told the club’s website.

The former AC Milan gaffer also thanked the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis for signing the player.

“Victor was my wish and I thank the President for having satisfied me.

“It wasn’t easy but we have bought a player who is very important to us.

“Today I saw great commitment and willingness on the part of everyone, even Bakayoko who hadn’t played for months gave everything on the pitch,” he concluded.