Napoli head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has hinted that he would ring changes in the team if the Nigeria international and Lille of France forward, Victor Osimhen, joins the Serie A side.

Osimhen has been touted to join Napoli, with reports suggesting he has met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gattuso.

The 21-year-old has flourished in Lille after arriving from Belgium’s Sporting Charleroi at the start of the season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 games across all competitions.

The young forward was also named the club’s player of the year and voted the Best African Player in Ligue 1.

“He’s different, but I don’t want to talk about that. If and when Osimhen joins, then I’ll explain the changes,” Gattuso told Sky Sports Italia after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Genoa.

Gattuso also explained that Poland forward, Arkadiusz Milik, “wants a change of scenery.”