Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that the club’s most expensive acquisition, Victor Osimhen has not yet reached full fitness despite recovering from a shoulder injury suffered on international duty and COVID-19.

The Super Eagles striker has yet to start a game for the Blues in 2021, making four appearances off the bench – two in the Serie A and another two in the Coppa Italia.

Osimhen showed glimpses of his quality here and there prior to his spell on the sidelines, contributing to three goals in eight appearances in the top-flight.

Gattuso highlighted that Andrea Petagna, who has acted as cover for the Nigerian, and Osimhen have different attributes.

“Victor is doing everything to recover. He stopped for three months, it is normal that it is not at its best,” Gattuso said to Sky Sport Italia after Saturday’s defeat to Genoa.

“We saw a bit of light in the Italian Cup, today we gave him more time. We know the characteristics he has, he and Petagna are different players.

“But even with Petagna we have developed well today. Osimhen gives us more depth and more solutions”.

Osimhen cost Napoli €70 million and if the wages and bonuses over the duration of his five-year contract are included, the fee could rise to 100 million euros.