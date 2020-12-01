Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso is concerned about the injury suffered by Victor Osimhen while on international duty with the Super Eagles on November 13.

Without the most expensive acquisition in the club’s history, the Blues thrashed AS Roma 4-0 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano.

Osimhen wasn’t called up for the match against Roma, the third consecutive game he has missed since his spell on the sidelines.

This past weekend, the Super Eagles striker had physiotherapy and did personalised work on the pitch and in the gym and faces a race against the clock to be passed fit for the trip to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Speaking after the big win vs Roma, Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia: “We have missed Osimhen in recent weeks, remember, he is an important player””

Of the four matches Osimhen has bot been involved for Napoli since his summer move from Lille, they have won three and drawn the other while scoring nine goals.