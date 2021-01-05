Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said he will be meeting with Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian apologised for breaching coronavirus protocols at a party organised in Lagos.

The Nigeria international is yet to return to action since he dislocated his shoulder during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone on November 13.

Osimhen is still recovering from the injury but he was granted permission to travel to Nigeria for the winter break where he attended a party to celebrate his 22nd birthday on December 29.

Upon his return to Naples, the 22-year-old tested positive for coronavirus and a video of him surfaced on social media where he was seen without wearing a face mask and no social distancing observed in the party.

After Napoli’s 4-1 win over Cagliari on Sunday, Gattuso gave his opinion on the situation.

“He’s a young lad who gives his all in training,” the Italian manager told the club website. “He knows he’s made a mistake and he’s apologised.

“I’ll speak to him. I know how much he wants to get back onto the right track and get back playing.”