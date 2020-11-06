Napoli coach, Rino Gattuso, has told Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, to “calm down”.

Osimhen didn’t travel with the team for last night’s Europa League clash at Rijeka as he is serving a one-match ban.

“He has to be quiet, he has proved to be strong from the very beginning,” said Gattuso.

“He needs to be calmer when he goes face-to-face with his opponents or when he blatantly protests with the referees.

“We must not have excuses, we must think of how to improve and make as little mistakes as possible. We must think of ourselves.”

The former Milan coach and midfielder hopes Dries Mertens can soon return to scoring form.

“Right now, Dries is struggling to score goals, but he’s got the chances, he’s not a sniper as usual, but we is working on it.”

Lorenzo Insigne has been included in the squad list after a muscle injury.

“He’s training with us, he is not 100%, but the fact that he’s here is already important.

“He is our captain, he is not a normal player, he must give us something even when we have hard times.”