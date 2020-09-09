Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has been taught what to expect on the pitch when the forthcoming 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season gets underway.

The newly acquired Napoli asset has indirectly been informed to prepare for hard tackles and aggression in the league.

Osimhen, 21, received the tutorials from his new coach, Gennaro Gatuso, who incidentally emerged the league’s most dreaded tackler of all time in his hey day with Italian giant, AC Milan.

During the Naples latest training session, the 42-year-old coach indirectly passed a message to the former Lille striker about the league’s aggressive style of play.

Gatuso, who bagged unlimited red cards while playing in the Serie A, was pictured sliding down with the intention of sweeping the lad while teaching him the secrets of the league which was rated roughest in Europe.

Osimhen, who is anticipating his debut in the Italian topflight, took to his instagram handle to express his gratitude for what he has learnt from the erstwhile Italian midfielder.

“The BOSS and his boy @officialnapoli,” he captioned the drilling image.

He is billed to continue with his superlative form which saw him netting two different hat trick during his side pre-season tourney.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner will be up for a warm up duel against Pescara and Sporting Lisbon before making his league debut against Parma in September 19.