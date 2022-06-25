Multiple award-winning disc jockey, Gavaar Popoola Olatunbosun, popularly known in the entertainment industry as DJ Gavpop, is hitting Ibadan with the fourth edition of his music and dance festival. This year’s event is tagged ‘The Experience’, a non-stop, fun-packed six hours of musical activities at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan to spice up the fun on Ileya day.

Gavpop, while speaking on the forthcoming event, says it is going to be far better than the previous ones and that was why the event is named Experience as he expects fun lovers and his fans to experience something different from the usual. The DJ explained how he engaged a work-team to make the event successful as he promised segments of networking, dance challenge, twerk challenge, games, as part of the thrilling attractions for this year’s event. Gavaar, who is the official DJ of the Splash FM, owns the Time Scale Records and also the Gavpop Institute where he trains upcoming disc jockeys the art of music.