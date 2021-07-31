President of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has commended all the participating states at the maiden YSFON Presidents’ National U-17 Soccer Cup tagged Ilorin 2021; saying they are worthy ambassadors of their states.

In a goodwill message he sent to them, Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State noted that the spirit of sportsmanship they’ve exhibited since the commencement of the tournament is commendable and worthy of emulation even as he gave kudos to the technical crew who have discovered some talented players that will be part of YSFON U-18 team to be called to camp later in the year.

Gawuna, assured that the tournament will be sustained and appealed to corporate organizations to partner with the Federation in ensuring that the competition does not suffer from lack of sponsorship as efforts would be made for the Federation to sustain it.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.